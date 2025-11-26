Rachel Reeves sent a series of mixed signals to the green economy, which could have been avoided if only there had been a clearer narrative
Today's Budget felt even more chaotic than usual. The mistaken publication of the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR) ahead of Rachel Reeves' address to Parliament coloured everything that followed....
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis