Britishvolt co-founder and CEO steps down amid funding fears

clock • 3 min read
A render of the project | Credit: Britishvolt
Image:

A render of the project | Credit: Britishvolt

Orral Nadjari announces he is leaving the business and will be replaced by Graham Hoare as acting chief executive

Orral Nadjari, the co-founder and chief executive of battery technology firm Britishvolt, has announced he is stepping down from the role, sparking fresh concerns over the ambitious company's immediate...

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

Natural Carbon Solutions launches new net zero certification scheme

Polestar and Candela team up for voyage into the electric boat market

