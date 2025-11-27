Here's how Britain's new energy flexibility market facilitator can force order and cut bills

clock • 3 min read

The flexibility Market Facilitator has the potential to become a cornerstone of our modern energy system - but potential is not enough, writes Labour MP and ADE vice president James Naish MP

The Market Facilitator is due to go live in just over a week, putting Elexon at the centre of coordinating over 20 growing flexibility markets across the UK. This represents a significant milestone for...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Politics

Budget: There was good news for climate action, but it was hidden among the chaos
Politics

Budget: There was good news for climate action, but it was hidden among the chaos

Rachel Reeves sent a series of mixed signals to the green economy, which could have been avoided if only there had been a clearer narrative

James Murray
James Murray
clock 26 November 2025 • 7 min read
Chancellor moves to cut energy bills and boost EV funding
Politics

Chancellor moves to cut energy bills and boost EV funding

But green groups warn decision to axe ECO energy efficiency scheme and plans for new pay-per-mile EV levy are sending mixed signals to the green economy

James Murray
James Murray
clock 26 November 2025 • 9 min read
COP30: Should the Belém Climate Summit be chalked up as a success or a failure?
Politics

COP30: Should the Belém Climate Summit be chalked up as a success or a failure?

After a gruelling two weeks in Brazil, top experts and COP veterans came together to explore what businesses can take from the summit in BusinessGreen's latest webinar, hosted in partnership with Inspired

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 26 November 2025 • 12 min read