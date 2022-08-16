Green business leaders must step up to fill the supply chain knowledge gap

clock • 3 min read
Green business leaders must step up to fill the supply chain knowledge gap

The window to deliver a wholesale push to inform and support supply chain decarbonisation is getting smaller, writes AECOM's Robert Spencer

For many businesses, what is by far the biggest challenge to reducing carbon emissions lies outside the remit of their control. I'm talking about Scope 3 emissions, the carbon produced by a business's...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Access our Intelligence Reports, exclusive data-rich studies on business-critical aspects of the green economy (BG Advanced members only)
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join nowTry 7 day trial

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Most read
01

Liz Truss renews attacks on solar farms, vowing to free fields from 'paraphernalia'

10 August 2022 • 6 min read
02

Renewables industry hits back at Liz Truss's 'depressing' solar jibe

12 August 2022 • 5 min read
03

Carlton Power unveils plans for UK's latest green hydrogen hub

11 August 2022 • 3 min read
04

ScottishPower starts construction on 1.4GW Suffolk offshore wind farm

15 August 2022 • 3 min read
05

'Industrial decarbonisation': 20 hydrogen and CCS projects make shortlist for public funding

12 August 2022 • 4 min read

More on Supply chain

Credit: iStock
Waste

'Travesty': £22m pounds of fruit and veg wasted due to labour shortage, NFU warns

Food waste driven by lack of pickers prompts concern over impact on farmers, food supplies and the climate

Amber Rolt
clock 16 August 2022 • 2 min read
Credit: Cabinet Office / Flickr
Energy

Global Briefing: Grenada's Simon Stiell reportedly tipped for UN climate chief role

Europe opens largest solar plant, Poland advances SMR plans, and Canada seeks more sustainable potatoes in this week's Global Briefing

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 August 2022 • 9 min read
Government unveils plan to boost support for energy intensive industries
Policy

Government unveils plan to boost support for energy intensive industries

New consultation proposes extending exemption from environmental and policy costs enjoyed by energy intensive industries

James Murray
James Murray
clock 12 August 2022 • 4 min read