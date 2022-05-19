'The Carbon Bankroll': Are businesses ignoring how their cash is contributing to climate change?

James Murray
clock • 6 min read
'The Carbon Bankroll': Are businesses ignoring how their cash is contributing to climate change?

New study reveals that for some of the world's largest businesses their biggest source of carbon emissions is to be found in their cash reserves

What is the largest source of carbon emissions for most businesses? Anyone who has been involved in a corporate carbon footprinting exercise knows the answer lies in the supply chain. For the vast majority...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

James Murray
Author spotlight

James Murray

View profile
More from James Murray

Climate clauses: New contract templates to help businesses deliver on climate goals

Release the Kraken: Octopus plans to offer software platform to wider utilities sector

Most read
01

Octopus Energy backs Morocco-UK solar link project

12 May 2022 • 2 min read
02

'Missed opportunity': Ministers shelve sustainability disclosure rules, commit to binding environmental policy principles

12 May 2022 • 6 min read
03

'Climate security is energy security': Alok Sharma urges world to 'break dependency on fossil fuels'

16 May 2022 • 8 min read
04

'A new future for Saltend': Can hydrogen and carbon capture create a 'green' chemicals hub on the Humber?

16 May 2022 • 8 min read
05

Moving Mountains: Drax moves forward with plans to create giant Scottish hydropower station

17 May 2022 • 5 min read

More on Investment

Credit: iStock
Legislation

Climate clauses: New contract templates to help businesses deliver on climate goals

The Chancery Lane Project publishes new draft clauses that can be applied to support businesses’ decarbonisation plans

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 May 2022 • 3 min read
Net Zero Festival 2022: Reserve your place now
Management

Net Zero Festival 2022: Reserve your place now

The Net Zero Festival is due to take place in London on 28-29 September and live online on 4 October - and you can now secure your place at the must-attend event

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 18 May 2022 • 2 min read
Credit: iStock
Policy

'We must de-Putinise the world's economy': Government touts plans to accelerate green trade drive

International Trade Secretary Anne-Marie Trevelyan argues green trade has critical role to play in enhancing energy security and delivering on net zero goals

James Murray
James Murray
clock 18 May 2022 • 4 min read