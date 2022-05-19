Institute for Government slams 'incoherent' government net zero policymaking

A raft of "incoherent" government policy decisions such as tacitly agreeing to build new coal mines, expanding oil and gas production, and cutting passenger duty on domestic air travel are undermining the UK's net zero agenda, underscoring the need for far more coordination and clarity from Whitehall on how the UK intends to meet its climate goals.

That is the damning assessment today from the Institute for Government (IfG), which points to a glaring lack of joined-up green policymaking from central government over the past year or so, which has resulted in counterproductive tax policies, stop-start subsidy programmes, and weak green building standards.

It specifically highlights recent decisions from the government to tacitly support development of a new coking coal mine in Cumbria, a hugely controversial project given the government's global calls to drive down coal production when hosting the COP26 Summit in Glasgow last year. Other decisions criticised for failing to align with the government's climate priorities include plans to issue new licenses for oil and gas extraction in the North Sea and to invest billions of pounds in new roads up and down the country.

"A lack of joined-up policy making has often undermined cross-government ambitions," the IfG report states. "In 2020 we identified policy incoherence as a key barrier to progress on climate change: progress on electric vehicles, for instance, has often been undermined by unsupportive tax policies and stop-start subsidies, progress on decarbonising homes by weak building standards and lack of investment in energy efficiency."

The IfG said these decisions appeared to run counter to the government's Net Zero Strategy, which was launched last year and stressed the importance of embedding net zero right across all government departments and decisions in Whitehall.

The government has also previously stated its intention to use the new Environment Act to require departments to more closely reflect climate change in their policymaking, the think tank pointed out.

The Net Zero Strategy has also courted controversy after the government failed to publish expected emissions reductions from the policies it contains, while businesses remain concerned at the lack of detail underpinning many elements of the overarching vision, such as on how Ministers plan to cut emissions from agriculture and land use.

Calls have therefore come from Labour and the Environmental Audit Committee for a 'net zero test' to be applied across Whitehall to ensure all policies are aligned with the UK's climate goals.

However, the IfG argued such a move would not provide a 'silver bullet' for tackling incoherent green policymaking, and that a raft of changes to processes were needed in Whitehall in order to deliver on the government's Net Zero Strategy.

As such it called on the government to follow up on its own on proposals to embed net zero across all Departments' priorities, publish estimated CO2 reductions it expects to achieve from its net zero efforts, and establish a new body to forecast the emissions impacts of its policies, as happens in Denmark.

The principles of collective cabinet decision making on net zero should also be stuck to, and the Treasury should be forced to publish assessments alongside budgets and spending reviews on the impact of its decisions on the UK's ability to deliver its climate goals, it said.

Report author Jill Rutter, a senior fellow at the IfG, said proper scrutiny and alignment of the government's green policy would be crucial to keeping Departments on track with the UK's legally binding climate goals.

"Duties and tests have failed to prevent poor policy making in government - indeed they can become a box ticking exercise for ministers and their civil servants seek to game," she said. "So while a net zero test would help achieve policy coherence, it is no substitute for clarity on the pathway the government is pursuing which will enable the public and parliament to keep track of how well the government is doing in keeping the UK on course for net zero. Ultimately, however, no process can make up for a lack of political leadership from the top."

In response, the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy (BEIS) insisted the government had a "comprehensive plan" to decarbonise the economy, but did not respond directly to IfG's claims of inconsistency in its policymaking.

"Through our recent British Energy Security Strategy, we will accelerate the deployment of wind, nuclear, solar and hydrogen, which could see 95 per cent of electricity being low carbon by 2030 to ensure greater energy independence," BEIS said in a statement. "We have a comprehensive plan to cut emissions, in which all government departments play a part, and which has been widely welcomed by a range of experts, including the independent Climate Change Committee."