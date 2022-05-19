Missing in action: Where is the government's promised ECO energy efficiency scheme?

The government had promised a seamless transition to the next iteration of its flagship ECO scheme, but ECO 4 is still nowhere to be seen, writes Labour's Alan Whitehead MP
This spring I became rather suspicious. Very unfashionably my suspicions centred on the new all-singing, all-dancing ECO4 programme. The ECO - or Energy Company Obligation - programme, has been running...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial