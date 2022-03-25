Are fashion certification schemes providing a 'smokescreen' for greenwashing?

Michael Holder
clock • 7 min read
The fashion industry's green claims have increasingly fallen under the spotlight | Credit: iStock
Image:

The fashion industry's green claims have increasingly fallen under the spotlight | Credit: iStock

Investigation by the Changing Markets Foundation claims a host of industry sustainability initiatives are not fit for purpose

Fashion industry certification schemes, labels, and initiatives aimed at steering the sector towards greener practices have been accused of facilitating 'greenwashing', after an investigation concluded...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Sir Christopher Hohn urges shareholders to vote against climate-laggard bank directors

Engie inks 10-year deals for electricity from two Scottish onshore wind farms

Most read
01

Zero emission deliveries: Amazon puts its first electric HGVs on UK roads

24 March 2022 • 3 min read
02

GreenToken: Unilever and SAP aim to tackle palm oil deforestation with blockchain pilot

21 March 2022 • 2 min read
03

World's largest vertical farm to deliver leafy greens to UK supermarkets

21 March 2022 • 2 min read
04

'Exciting concept': Delta and Airbus team up for hydrogen flight push

21 March 2022 • 2 min read
05

'We have to reinvent almost everything': Meet the company building Europe's first fossil-free, degradable plastics plant

21 March 2022 • 12 min read

More on Supply chain

Kristina Wyatt on the SEC's proposed climate disclosure rule
Investment

Kristina Wyatt on the SEC's proposed climate disclosure rule

The former senior counsel at the SEC offers her assessment of the regulators new landmark climate disclosure plans

Grant Harrison, GreenBiz.com
clock 25 March 2022 • 12 min read
Banks and businesses are under increasing pressure to measure and disclose the risks they face from climate change | Credit: iStock
Investment

Sir Christopher Hohn urges shareholders to vote against climate-laggard bank directors

Billionaire hedge fund manager says banks committed to net zero while lobbying against climate regulations are guilty of ‘greenwashing’

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 25 March 2022 • 3 min read
Global Briefing: EU and US launch Joint Task Force on Energy Security
Policy

Global Briefing: EU and US launch Joint Task Force on Energy Security

Washington and Brussels team up in support of wide-ranging plan to diversify Europe's sources of LNG, ramp up renewables development, plug methane leaks, and boost energy efficiency

James Murray
James Murray
clock 25 March 2022 • 6 min read