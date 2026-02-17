Why healthy, sustainable diets are a net zero delivery risk for business

clock • 3 min read

Corporate net zero strategies that do not meaningfully address food system and diet challenges risk being robust on paper but fragile in practice, writes Mike Barry from the Planeatry Alliance

For much of the last decade, the net zero conversation has assumed that food system change would follow ambition. First set the targets, then publish the strategy and signal intent - and delivery would...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Supply chain

'Green your eats': How to make the transition to low-carbon farming a reality
Supply chain

'Green your eats': How to make the transition to low-carbon farming a reality

New report argues decarbonising farming would have a minimal impact on food prices while delivering enhanced resilience, but careful policy interventions are required to manage what is a 'profound' shift for farmers

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 03 February 2026 • 7 min read
The next frontier of renewable energy is the greening of its supply chain
Supply chain

The next frontier of renewable energy is the greening of its supply chain

The renewables sector has understandably traded on its clean power narrative for years, but this has allowed the embodied carbon in its global supply chains to go largely unexamined, argues Sophie Simpson

Sophie Simpson, Cundall
clock 30 January 2026 • 4 min read
Study: Growing more fruit and veg could boost UK farmers' resilience
Supply chain

Study: Growing more fruit and veg could boost UK farmers' resilience

Nature Friendly Farming Network survey suggests expanding fruit and veg crops could help address UK food security pressures and help farmers diversify incomes

Amber Rolt
clock 29 January 2026 • 3 min read