Global Briefing: EU and US launch Joint Task Force on Energy Security

Washington and Brussels team up in support of wide-ranging plan to diversify Europe's sources of LNG, ramp up renewables development, plug methane leaks, and boost energy efficiency
EU and US team up for energy security push The international response to Russia's invasion of Ukraine continued to escalate this week, with the US and EU announcing the formation of a new Joint Task...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no strings trial