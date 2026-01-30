The next frontier of renewable energy is the greening of its supply chain

clock • 4 min read

The renewables sector has understandably traded on its clean power narrative for years, but this has allowed the embodied carbon in its global supply chains to go largely unexamined, argues Sophie Simpson

The UK has quietly crossed a historic energy milestone: renewables generated over half of the country's electricity in 2024 - worth 143.7TWh - a nearly 10-fold increase since 2000. Looking ahead, national...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Supply chain

Study: Growing more fruit and veg could boost UK farmers' resilience
Supply chain

Study: Growing more fruit and veg could boost UK farmers' resilience

Nature Friendly Farming Network survey suggests expanding fruit and veg crops could help address UK food security pressures and help farmers diversify incomes

Amber Rolt
clock 29 January 2026 • 3 min read
Drax launches new Biomass Tracker to enhance visibility across supply chain
Supply chain

Drax launches new Biomass Tracker to enhance visibility across supply chain

New tool aims to show journey of woody biomass across Drax’s supply chain from sourcing to its power stations

Amber Rolt
clock 26 January 2026 • 2 min read
Launch of Waitrose's 'most sustainable' distribution centre to create over 550 jobs
Supply chain

Launch of Waitrose's 'most sustainable' distribution centre to create over 550 jobs

Retailer's first distribution centre in the South West to feature 1,200 solar panels and help vehicle fleet avoid 2,225 tonnes of carbon emissions a year

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 12 January 2026 • 2 min read