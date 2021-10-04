How the global hydrogen investment surge could top $1.2tr by 2030

clock • 4 min read
How the global hydrogen investment surge could top $1.2tr by 2030

Governments need to help mobilise massive investment in hydrogen infrastructure if global net zero goals are to be met, according to new IEA report

Governments must accelerate the development and deployment of hydrogen infrastructure if they are to deliver on global net zero emissions goals, according to a new report published by today the International...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

  • Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
  • Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
  • Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
  • Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
  • Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen
member?

Login

Author spotlight

Bea Tridimas

View profile
More from Bea Tridimas

McZero? McDonalds commits to achieving net zero across entire global business by 2050

Net Zero Restaurant Initiative officially launched at Net Zero Festival

Most read
01

Racing ahead: Why climate change innovation isn't just about technology

• 3 min read
02

Cargill aims to connect farmers to carbon offset buyers

• 3 min read
03

'Truly remarkable': Norway-UK subsea clean power interconnector comes online

• 3 min read
04

Greencoat snaps up 36MW Andershaw wind farm from Statkraft for £120m

• 4 min read
05

Investors holding $29tr in assets demand 1,600 firms set science-based climate goals

• 4 min read

More on CCS

Amber Rudd chatted to BusinessGreen's James Murray and journalist Lucy Seigle at the Net Zero Festival
Politics

Net Zero Festival: Amber Rudd on the politics of climate change

VIDEO: Former Secretary of State for Energy and Climate Change Amber Rudd speaks to Lucy Seigle about overcoming the political barriers to climate action

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read
Net Zero Festival: All sessions now available on demand
Management

Net Zero Festival: All sessions now available on demand

Catch up now on keynotes from Alok Sharma, Amber Rudd, and Michael Mann, as well as sessions covering everything from net zero restaurants and green steel to building efficiency and The Climate Pledge

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
Boris Johnson inspects an electric van / Credit: Centrica
Policy

Reports: Government to set new target to deliver zero emission grid by 2035

The Times reports Boris Johnson will use his conference speech this week to confirm a new target to ensure all power comes from clean sources by 2035

James Murray
James Murray
clock • 6 min read