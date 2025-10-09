Carbon Clean produces methanol using captured CO2

clock • 2 min read
Vindhyachal power station | Credit: Carbon Clean
Image:

Vindhyachal power station | Credit: Carbon Clean

Project at Vindhyachal power plant in India demonstrates how CO2 can be captured at industrial scale and prepared for conversion into high-quality methanol

UK carbon capture firm Carbon Clean has successfully produced methanol using CO2 from its carbon capture project at NTPC's 500MW coal-fired Unit-13 at the Vindhyachal Super Thermal Power Station in India....

