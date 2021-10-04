Facebook is considering fact checking and badging corporate climate and environmental claims made on its platforms in a bid to combat 'greenwashing', according to one of the social media giant's top European executives.

Speaking at BusinessGreen's Net Zero Festival on Friday, David Wilson, Facebook's director of business marketing for Europe, Middle East, and Africa, conceded misinformation surrounding climate change and the environment was an issue all social media platforms had to address.

Wilson said the company has been "increasingly proactive" in its efforts to combat the spread of various forms misinformation on its platforms - including Covid-19 - by hiring fact checkers to badge posts from users which they deem to be promoting unverified or false claims.

When asked whether the company planned to go further in tackling claims made by businesses and organisations advertising or posting on Facebook and Instagram, Wilson added that the firm was considering introducing a similar system to address corporate 'greenwashing'.

"We are exploring ways in which we might be able to certify, badge or fact check that something is accurate, and then badge that as being the case," he explained. "It's an interesting idea as to whether it might be feasible to do the same for businesses and organisations making green claims. So I think watch this space, and we'll see if that's something that might be possible."

Facebook has faced criticism from some climate campaigners for promoting companies and organisations making 'greenwashing' claims on its platform, while some genuinely green businesses have complained that they face hurdles in trying to promote their services due to restrictions on advertising with supposedly 'political' content.

But Wilson stressed Facebook was working hard to combat the spread of climate misinformation, highlighting its new Climate Science Information Centre, which he said used "only authoritative sources". The centre has its own tab in the Facebook app which is placed "really high in people's feeds", Wilson explained, adding that the company was "getting increasingly proactive about pushing that out to people".

"Misinformation is an issue on our platform," he acknowledged. "We are doing a lot to combat it on every topic - not just climate change, but certainly importantly climate change. It will continue to be a thing that we have to do a huge amount of work on. We did a lot around Covid, and played a really positive role around that, and we want to do the same around climate change."

Earlier this year, Facebook voiced its support for Ad Net Zero, a non-profit initiative launched by the Advertising Association which aims for members to achieve 'real net zero' across all of their advertising operations by 2030 in addition to promoting more sustainable consumer choices.

Wilson said advertising could be a crucial tool in the net zero transition in helping to promote green businesses and more sustainable consumer behaviours, but conceded that there was more work for the industry to do to curb unsustainable consumerism and shopping habits.

"We're going to need advertising to make people aware of the alternatives, and to develop change in the right direction," he said. "Taking the fast fashion industry as an example - I know there are a lot of businesses that want to change and really make a dramatic difference, and I know that advertising will be a lever and important part of their armoury as they try to do that."

Wilson also provided an update on Facebook's green efforts. The social media giant claims to have already achieved net zero emissions within its own operations as of last year, but has set its sights on doing the same across its value chain by 2030, in addition to becoming a 'water positive' business by the same date.

Facebook currently sources 100 per cent of the electricity needed to power its entire operations from renewable sources, including 2.8GW from its own green energy projects and power purchase agreements (PPA). But Wilson said the firm still has around four million tonnes of CO2 equivalent emissions across its value chain to eradicate by the end of the decade.

"Obviously that's what we need to work on over the next 10 years to bring down to net zero," he explained. "Some of that we know absolutely how we can do it, some of it we don't yet, but we are working hard on it."

All of the speakers, panels and sessions during last week's Net Zero Festival can be watched back on-demand by signing up for a free pass here. Facebook is a partner of the Net Zero Festival.


