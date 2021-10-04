Net Zero Festival: All sessions now available on demand

Net Zero Festival: All sessions now available on demand

Catch up now on keynotes from Alok Sharma, Amber Rudd, and Michael Mann, as well as sessions covering everything from net zero restaurants and green steel to building efficiency and The Climate Pledge

All of the speeches, panel debates, and workshops from last week's Net Zero Festival are now available on-demand for registered delegates to access.

Broadcast over three days last week from studios at The Shard in central London, the Net Zero Festival saw over 150 speakers and over 2,000 registered delegates come together to deliver a programme covering everything from the latest climate science and the economics of the net zero transition to the practical best practices firms are embracing to accelerate their decarbonisation efforts.

Anyone can now access all the sessions on demand by registering for a free pass through the Festival website.

Highlights included keynote speeches from COP26 President-designate Alok Sharma, climate scientist Professor Michael E. Mann, former Home Secretary Amber Rudd, award-winning science fiction writer Kim Stanley Robinson, and futurist Alex Steffen, as well as exclusive interviews with CBI chief economist Rain Newton-Smith and top executives from Facebook, Amazon, Google, and Netflix to name but a few.

The line up also included panel sessions on how to decarbonise buildings, steel, and transport, and workshops on carbon accounting, corporate leadership, small business engagement with the net zero transition, and how to develop a net zero restaurant.

"The breadth and quality of the sessions at the Net Zero Festival was genuinely remarkable, and we're delighted that thanks to the support of our sponsors we can now make all of the content available for free on demand," said BusinessGreen editor and Net Zero Festival co-host James Murray. "If you are working on the net zero transition in any way, or simply want to find out more about the most important economic trend in the world right now, then there is bound to be a session for you capable of providing both inspiration and insight."

Thanks to the support of the Net Zero Festival's commercial partners - Atkins, BCG, Schroders, Bank of America, Derwent London, Drax, Energy Saving Trust, Engie, Facebook, GSK, Hitachi, Tetra Pak, The Climate Pledge, Volvo, and Kingspan - passes are available for free for this year's event.

You can register for your free pass to access the Festival on demand here.

