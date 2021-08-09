IPCC report: The 10 key conclusions

An all-you-need-to-know guide to the IPCC's must-read scientific dossier on the true scale of the climate crisis now facing the global economy
For 30 years, the science underpinning climate change, and humanity's role in driving it, has never been in much doubt. But the core tenets of climate science are now genuinely "unequivocal", according...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
- Enjoy exclusive news, insights and analysis from Europe’s leading source of information on the green economy and business.
- Make smart, responsible business decisions with an eye on the latest regulatory and tech developments
- Stay in the know with our overnight briefing, expertly curated help you run a competitive and sustainable business
- Tap into our extensive archive of exclusive articles, news, analysis and guides
- Choose from 3 paid membership levels or start a 7-day no-strings trial