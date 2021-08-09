'Green industrial revolution': Government hails £260m offshore wind manufacturing boost for Humber region

The government has today announced a further boost to the UK's offshore wind industry, confirming that more than £260m of investment is to be mobilised in support of new manufacturing capacity in the Humber region.

The Department for Business, Energy, and Industrial Strategy this morning announced that Siemens Gamesa and GRI Renewable Industries are to receive grant funding from the government's £160m Offshore Wind Manufacturing Investment Support Scheme, which launched late last year as part of the Prime Minister's 10 Point Plan for a Green Industrial Revolution.

The grants have helped unlock a total of £260m of public and private funding, which is expected to create and support over 1,340 jobs across the Humber region, the government said.

Siemens Gamesa is set to invest £186m to expand its blade manufacturing site near Hull, creating and safeguarding up to 1,080 direct jobs, while allowing the company to produce the next generation of offshore wind turbines and blades that exceed 100 metres in length.

Meanwhile, GRI Renewable Industries has become the second company to confirm plans to build facilities at Able Marine Energy Park in Hull, with £78m of investment in a new offshore wind turbine tower factory that is expected to create up to 260 direct jobs.

The dual investment announcements follow the recent confirmation of over £180m of private sector investment from offshore wind manufacturers SeAH Wind Ltd and Smulders Projects UK in the Humber and Newcastle-upon-Tyne last month, as well as GE Renewable Energy's high profile plans for a major new manufacturing plant in the north east.

The surge in investment has also been supported by the government's planned £95m of investment to create two new dedicated offshore wind ports on the Humber and on Teesside.

The latest announcements were welcomed by Prime Minister Boris Johnson. "The Humber region embodies the UK's green industrial revolution, with new investment into developing the next generation of wind turbines set to create new jobs, export opportunities and clean power across the country," he said. "With less than a hundred days to go until the climate summit COP26, we need to see more countries embracing new technologies, building green industries and phasing out coal power for a sustainable future."

Business Secretary Kwasi Kwarteng said the investment provided further evidence the north east was now firmly established as a world leading hub for the fast-expanding global offshore wind industry. "With its close proximity to some of the world's largest offshore wind farms and strong skills base, the Humber region is vitally important for the growth of the British offshore wind industry and is at the heart of our green recovery," he said. "Our announcement backed by private investment will give a boost to this important industrial heartland, creating and supporting thousands of good quality jobs across the region while ensuring it is on the frontline of developing the next generation of offshore wind turbines."

The new manufacturing capacity is expected to help meet surging demand from new offshore wind farms in the North Sea and beyond, as the UK and other Northern European nations move to rapidly to take advantage of plummeting wind energy costs and expand their offshore wind fleets.

CEO of the Siemens Gamesa Offshore Business Unit, Marc Becker, said the new investment would help secure the company's position as a leading player in the fast-expanding market. "Siemens Gamesa continues to be the leading supplier of offshore wind turbine technology in the world's leading offshore wind market, the UK," he said. "Through safe, efficient, and reliable manufacturing, over 1,500 blades from Hull have been delivered to customers worldwide. We're very much looking forward to adding to this capacity in the future."

Chairman and CEO at GRI, Jon Riberas, said the company was "proud to participate in this major project to power British homes and communities with wind energy towards sustainability and carbon neutrality".

The news was also welcomed by trade body RenewableUK, which argued that the investment was further evidence of the huge role the offshore wind sector can play in driving the UK.

"These two key announcements are a massive boost for the Humber region and provide further proof that the UK's cutting-edge offshore wind supply chain is scaling up at a terrific pace, creating job opportunities in coastal communities which need levelling up," said chief executive Dan McGrail. "This is what Boris Johnson's Green Industrial Revolution looks like in action and the government is backing offshore wind manufacturing in the UK to the hilt.

"Today's news comes as the UN publishes a landmark report warning that the world must ramp up the speed and scale of action against climate change as a matter of urgency. To achieve this, the renewable energy industry is working with the government to maximise the number of jobs in our thriving clean energy sector, including exporting our cutting-edge products and services around the world, as the UK is a global leader in clean energy technology."

The news follows calls from the offshore wind industry for the government to move to ease planning barriers and fast track auctions for clean power contracts so as to further accelerate the development of the industry in support of the UK's demanding emissions goals.