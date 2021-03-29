How wind and solar drove a record fall in coal power in 2020 - and why it's nowhere near enough
Analysis from energy think tank Ember celebrates a record fall in coal-fired power generation through 2020, but warns the global energy system remains far from alignment with the goals of the Paris Agreement
Wind and solar soared to new generation heights during 2020, contributing to a record fall in global coal-fired power generation of over four per cent, new research released today reveals. However,...
More news
How wind and solar drove a record fall in coal power in 2020 - and why it's nowhere near enough
Analysis from energy think tank Ember celebrates a record fall in coal-fired power generation through 2020, but warns the global energy system remains far from alignment with the goals of the Paris Agreement
'Roll out the green carpet': UK government confirms plans for pre-COP26 Global Investment Summit
Boris Johnson to team up with members of the Royal Family to host October meeting of top business leaders and financiers, as President Biden confirms guest list for pre-COP26 meeting of world leaders
CCC urges government to nix international emissions credits and 'carry over' credits from UK carbon budgeting
Government says it will consider CCC's advice and make a decision on whether to include international carbon credits by June
NFU: British farmers stepping up net zero investments despite industry uncertainty
A new 'confidence survey' from the NFU has found British farmers are increasing investments in soil health, tree planting, renewable energy generation, and energy efficiency