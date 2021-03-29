How wind and solar drove a record fall in coal power in 2020 - and why it's nowhere near enough

Coal-fired power generation is declining - but not fast enough, analysis from Ember suggests
Coal-fired power generation is declining - but not fast enough, analysis from Ember suggests
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Analysis from energy think tank Ember celebrates a record fall in coal-fired power generation through 2020, but warns the global energy system remains far from alignment with the goals of the Paris Agreement

Wind and solar soared to new generation heights during 2020, contributing to a record fall in global coal-fired power generation of over four per cent, new research released today reveals. However,...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news