Green Homes Grant: Why was it axed and what happens next?

Decarbonising the UK's notoriously draughty housing stock remains one of the country's biggest net zero challenges
Amid anger and frustration that yet another green homes policy has died an early death, experts assess the wreckage and explore possible steps forward for the UK's faltering energy efficiency agenda

So it's over, before it ever really began. Late on Saturday afternoon, of all times, the government confirmed the Green Homes Grant Scheme will close for good on at 5pm Wednesday. The announcement left...

