Octopus Energy to spin-out software arm Kraken at $8.65bn valuation

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 3 min read
Credit: Kraken
Image:

Credit: Kraken

Energy giant announces plan to sell $1bn-worth of equity in Kraken, as part of major funding round involving new and existing investors

Octopus Energy Group is to sell part of its stake in energy software firm Kraken, as part of an investment round announced today that values the company at $8.65bn. The funding round is set to see a...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Host of green business leaders and campaigners recognised in New Year Honours List

New Year Honours: Wildlife Trusts' chief executive Craig Bennett to be awarded OBE

More on Energy

Octopus Energy to spin-out software arm Kraken at $8.65bn valuation
Energy

Octopus Energy to spin-out software arm Kraken at $8.65bn valuation

Energy giant announces plan to sell $1bn-worth of equity in Kraken, as part of major funding round involving new and existing investors

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 30 December 2025 • 3 min read
EDF 'Sunday Saver' scheme to return in January
Energy

EDF 'Sunday Saver' scheme to return in January

Energy giant confirms popular energy saving incentive programme will be available from next month

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 30 December 2025 • 2 min read
Could Britain wake up to its 'greenest' Christmas Day on record this year?
Energy

Could Britain wake up to its 'greenest' Christmas Day on record this year?

A combination of favourable weather conditions, low energy demand and more clean power capacity than ever could make Christmas Day 2025 the 'greenest' ever in Britain

Amber Rolt
clock 22 December 2025 • 5 min read