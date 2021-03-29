'Roll out the green carpet': UK government confirms plans for pre-COP26 Global Investment Summit

Boris Johnson to team up with members of the Royal Family to host October meeting of top business leaders and financiers, as President Biden confirms guest list for pre-COP26 meeting of world leaders

The UK government has pledged to "roll out the green carpet" for some of the world's top business leaders and financiers this autumn, as it prepares to host a major new Global Investment Summit (GIS) ahead of November's COP26 Climate Summit in Glasgow.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is to join with members of the Royal Family to host a one day meeting in October, which will aim to "catalyse billions of pounds of investment by attracting hundreds of the world's leading businesses and investment A-listers to London and Windsor Castle".

The government said the Summit, which will come just weeks ahead of the crucial COP26 Climate Summit, will showcase both the best of the UK's clean technologies and the country's position as a global hub for the fast-expanding green finance sector.

"The UK was one of the first governments in the world to set a net zero target by 2050 and we are still leading the global shift to clean economic growth," said International Trade Secretary Liz Truss. "From wind turbines in Scotland to hydrogen development in Wales, the Global Investment Summit will be a fantastic opportunity to secure investment deals into the best of British green industry, allowing us to build back better, stronger and greener.

"We look forward to rolling out the green carpet for some of the world's leading businesses, helping to drive investment into all corners of the country."

Her comments were echoed by Minister for Investment, Gerry Grimstone, who said the event would help showcase the UK's position as "one of the best investment destinations in the world".

"Around the world, investors are looking to sustainability, whether that be in technology, real estate and construction, finance, automotive or energy," he added. "Individuals and businesses are heightening their interest in industries of the future, and there is no better place to invest than in the UK's already vibrant clean and green industries."

Confirmation of the Summit came just days after the US government announced the guest list for President Biden's two day Leader Summit on Climate, which is slated to take place on April 22nd and 23rd as part of a global diplomatic push to deliver an ambitious agreement at this year's COP26 Summit.

The White House confirmed 40 leaders from the world's major economies and largest polluters had been invited to the meeting, which is expected to provide a key milestone on the path to COP26 and ramp up pressure on leading economies to announce bolder decarbonisation goals.

"By the time of the Summit, the United States will announce an ambitious 2030 emissions target as its new Nationally Determined Contribution under the Paris Agreement," the White House said in a statement. "In his invitation, the President urged leaders to use the Summit as an opportunity to outline how their countries also will contribute to stronger climate ambition."

The guest list includes leaders from the 17 countries that are responsible for around 80 per cent of global emissions, such as China, the EU, Japan, India, Brazil, Russia, and Saudi Arabia, countries that are demonstrating strong climate leadership and those that are particularly vulnerable to escalating climate impacts.

The meeting is part of a co-ordinated push to secure more ambitious decarbonisation strategies from leading economies and boost flows of climate finance ahead of COP26 in the hope that such moves can break the deadlock currently characterising long-running international climate talks.

In related news, reports this weekend revealed the Japanese government is considering ending support for the exportation of coal-fired power plants.

News agency Nikkei reported Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga is set to discuss cooperation on decarbonisation in his first meeting with US President Joe Biden early next month with a view to announcing a crackdown on coal financing at the April 22nd Leaders Summit..

Meanwhile, UN Development Programme chief Achim Steiner stepped up calls for governments to boost climate finance pledges ahead of a major development conference this week.

"We need to arrive at a mindset like the Marshall Plan, a bigger vision that we need to recover [from Covid-19] together, a new investment paradigm for a global economy, not an aid or charity paradigm," he told the Guardian in an interview. "What will be critical [at COP26] is to find a way to finance the acceleration of climate action and higher ambition on emissions. This must be a collective effort, a joint undertaking."

He also joined in the chorus of criticism of the UK's government's decision to cut Overseas Development Aid budget ahead of hosting the crucial climate summit.

"It sends a very mixed signal, and makes developing countries very concerned," he said. "It certainly does not enhance the confidence with which developing countries come to the table."