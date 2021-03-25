'Economic injury': How the UK's electricity and transport networks could be racking up £264bn in hidden societal costs
Exclusive: Researchers have sought to calculate the external environmental, social and health costs of from fossil fuels, renewables, road transport and aviation
The additional environmental, social, and health costs that fossil fuels, road transport, aviation, and renewable electricity impose on UK society have been totted up in new analysis today, which estimates...
Key UK financial regulators mandated to consider climate issues
Chancellor demands that PCA and FCA take net zero target into account, just weeks after similarly updating key Bank of England regulators' remit
'Green and red together': Labour steps up critique of a government 'asleep at the wheel' of the green recovery
Ed Miliband is to unveil sweeping plans for an electric vehicle revolution, as opposition accuses government of delivering a badly 'underpowered' green industrial strategy
Tesco launches 'climate manifesto' promising sweeping action to accelerate net zero transition
Priorities include cutting energy emissions and supporting the transition to electric transport, as Tesco aims for net zero emissions by 2035