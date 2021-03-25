Key UK financial regulators mandated to consider climate issues

Chancellor demands that PCA and FCA take net zero target into account, just weeks after similarly updating key Bank of England regulators' remit

All of the UK's principal financial regulators now have an explicit mandate to consider climate-related risks and trends in their decisions, after the Chancellor of the Exchequer officially updated the remits of the Financial Conduct Authority and the Prudential Regulation Committee.

In letters sent yesterday setting out the change, Chancellor Rishi Sunak instructed the financial service firm watchdogs to consider implications for the UK's net zero emission ambition in all future decisions and planning.

"The government wishes to deliver a financial system which supports and enables a net zero economy by mobilising private finance towards sustainable and resilience growth and is resilient to the physical and transition risks that climate change presents," Sunak wrote.

Climate change is now listed among seven key considerations for the regulators charged with supervising banks and other financial services firms, alongside competition, growth, competitiveness, innovation, trade, and better outcomes for consumers.

Specifically, Sunak said the regulators "should have regard to the government's commitment to achieve a net zero economy by 2050 under the Climate Change Act 2008 when considering how to advance its objectives and discharge [its] functions".

The move to update the regulators' mandate comes just weeks after the Chancellor similarly updated the remits for the Bank of England's Monetary Policy Committee and Financial Policy Committee as part of this year's Budget to require that their activities were aligned with the UK's climate goals and delivered environmental sustainability.

It means that all of the UK's principal key financial regulators now have an explicit mandate to take climate change into account, the government said, arguing the move raised global ambition ahead of the vital COP26 Climate Summit this autumn it is set to co-host this autumn in Glasgow. The move is also part of the trend that has recently seen the government propose a net zero mandate for the soon to be launched National Infratsructure Bank and a new compatibility test to assess whether any new oil and gas exploration is in line with net zero goals.

The regulators' new remits should boost the competitiveness of the UK's financial services sector by enabling it to "seize the opportunities from the transition to net zero", the government said.

"Transitioning to an environmentally sustainable and resilient net zero economy is a key pillar of the government's economic strategy to achieve strong, sustainable and balanced growth," the Treasury said in a statement.

In related news, the Network for Greening the Financial System (NGFS) today published a wide-ranging new report setting out a series of proposals for ensuring central bank factor climate-related risks into their operational framework.

Titled Adapting central bank operations to a hotter world: Reviewing some options, the report suggests how central banks could tilt their asset purchasing activity to support greener sectors, strengthen collateral rules across the banking sector to better acocunt for climate-related risks, and potentially offer more attractive rates to banks that meet certain climate-related criteria.

"Climate change carries important risks for central banks in the pursuit of their mandates," said Frank Elderson, Chair of the NGFS and member of the ECB's Executive Board. "I warmly welcome that the members of the NGFS have rallied behind the highly topical insight that climate change has implications for the conduct of monetary policy. This new NGFS report provides concrete proposals on how central banks can address climate risks in the design of their frameworks for monetary policy implementation."