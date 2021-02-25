COP26: Sainsbury's joins partner roster, as questions grow over Summit plans

Retailer named as Principal Supermarket Partner, as government faces growing calls to clarify plans for crucial Glasgow Summit

Supermarket giant Sainsbury's has today announced that it is to be the 'Principal Supermarket Partner' for the COP26 Summit, as the government continues to build out the sponsor roster for high profile climate talks.

The retailer joins a growing band of commercial partners for the event, including media powerhouse Sky, banking giant NatWest, and leading energy firms National Grid, SSE, and ScottishPower.

The government has said sponsors of the event must have "ambitious and credible" climate goals and Sainsbury's today stressed that the announcement follows its adoption of new science-based emissions targets covering both its operations and full value chain.

The supermarket also announced the news alongside the unveiling of a new brand positioning, as it retires its 'Live Well for Less' motto in favour of a new slogan: 'Helping Everyone Eat Better'.

The new strapline aims to highlight how "delicious food can also be healthy, sustainable and affordable", the company said.

It will also support its efforts to deliver net zero emissions from its operations by 2040, which the firm will showcase at COP26. The company said it would host and participate in events and talks at the summit detailing how it reduced its carbon footprint 42 per cent in the past 16 years, despite growing as a business by 46 per cent.

"We believe that everyone wants to play their part and reduce their impact on the planet - and that we can help shoppers find simple ways to make delicious, great value food healthier and more environmentally friendly, one plate at a time," said Simon Roberts, CEO at Sainsbury's. "We have long recognised our responsibility to protect the environment and I'm extremely proud that we continue to lead the charge. Tackling climate change requires transformational thinking across industry and government and a willingness to collaborate globally. We are delighted to partner with COP26 and hope that it inspires our colleagues, customers and other businesses to rally together to protect and restore our planet for future generations to come."

The news was welcomed by COP26 President Alok Sharma, who said "businesses have a key role to play in helping us build back greener and Sainsbury's have shown strong leadership by making a clear commitment to combating climate change through science based measures, as well as reducing plastic packaging and empowering consumers to make more sustainable choices".

The government and the UN have made securing credible climate commitments from corporates a key priority of COP26 and further progress was announced today by the UN's Race to Zero campaign with technology giant Hitachi becoming the latest multinational to sign up to the initiative.

The company said it would align its business with the 1.5C warming goal of the Paris Agreement, building on existing targets to achieve 'carbon neutrality' at all its business sites by fiscal 2030 and achieve an 80 per cent reduction in CO2 emissions across the company's value chain by fiscal 2050 compared to 2010.

"We have an environmental vision to pass on a prosperous planet to future generations," said Alistair Dormer, chief environmental officer at the company. "To achieve our vision, we know that all of society needs to be low carbon, resource efficient and harmonized with nature. As countries and businesses across the world build up to COP26, we are proud to be joining the UN Race to Zero campaign."

However, the latest developments come as the government faces increasingly pointed questions over the planning for the COP26 Summit.

The government has insisted it remains committed to hosting a full in-person Summit in November, while also exploring contingency plans in the event that the pandemic necessitates a scaling back of a meeting that is expected to host 10s of thousands of delegates.

But observers are increasingly concerned about both the logistical planning for the event and the lack of clarity around the diplomatic goals the UK government has set as hosts. The main priorities are expected to be the finalisation of the rulebook for the Paris Agreement and the securing of more ambitious net zero emission targets and strategies from governments and corporates.

However, the influential news agency Politico today reported of growing frustration at the lack of clear goals for what is being billed as one of the most important Summit's in history.

The article quoted a Cabinet Office spokesperson as describing the overarching goal: "We want COP26 to mark the moment the world embarked on an irreversible and accelerating transition to a low carbon economy, from which no one is left behind… [That means] a tangible demonstration of a collective commitment to achieve real progress as well as clear progress across all mandated negotiations for COP26."

But experts have warned that new decarbonisation plans are expected to be lodged by governments through national climate action plans that will be submitted to the UN well ahead of the Glasgow Summit, while key aspects of the technical negotiations remain deadlocked, leading to a lack of clarity over what a successful summit would look like.

A senior climate campaigner who has informally advised the UK government told Politico: "The COP26 communications team is hamstrung by a lack of political leadership at No. 10, and until No 10 can demonstrate what this meeting is about and its importance, the COP communications team will struggle to deliver a coherent story."