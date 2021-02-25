Ad Net Zero climate initiative unveils supporters and working groups

An initiative aims to help the advertising industry reach net zero emissions by the end of 2030

An initiative to reach net zero in the advertising industry by the end of 2030 today provided further details of how it will enact its action plan, which was published last year

An initiative to drive progress towards net zero emissions across the advertising industry today revealed the key supporters and working groups which will spearhead its efforts to decarbonise the sector, as it prepares to accelerate its activities in advance of the COP26 climate conference in Glasgow.

Ad Net Zero is a UK initiative to encourage climate action within the advertising industry. Headed by the Advertising Association, ISBA, and IPA, it aims to help the industry reach net zero emissions by the end of 2030 and today it released a list of the organisations that have contributed to the scheme, either with funding or specialist expertise, encompassing top media companies, advertisers, and consultants such as Accenture, Channel 4, Google, the Guardian, Sky, Facebook, E.ON, Nexus, Unilever, and others.

This month, supporters of the group met for the first time to kickstart the Ad Net Zero Action Plan and, chaired by Unilever executive vice president Sebastian Munden, the meeting formed working groups focused on different areas of the action plan.

A group focused on tracking, analysing, and assisting in the continued reduction of carbon emissions from ad business operations is to be chaired by Credos's James Best, the initiative said.

Another group, chaired by the Advertising Association's chief executive Stephen Woodford, will look at reducing emissions from advertising productions. A third group focused on reducing emissions from media choices will be led by the IPA's Media Future Groups, while a fourth, chaired by the Data and Marketing Association's Rachel Adlighieri, will work to reduce emissions from industry awards and events.

"As a collective, our ambition is to set our industry on a clear path to net zero with immediate actions to measure, track and reduce the carbon impact of the way our industry operates," said Woodford. "We will also be focusing on how UK advertising's creativity can support the rapid shifts in consumer behaviour needed to address the climate emergency that we all face."

The Ad Net Zero Action Plan was unveiled in November last year, with a goal of making advertising a more sustainable and climate-conscious industry by reaching net zero carbon emissions in the development, production, and media placement of advertising by the end of 2030.