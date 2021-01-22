'The pandemic has shown how unprepared we are': Why the Covid-19 recovery must help economies bolster climate resilience

The costs of climate change impacts worldwide are expected to soar over the coming decades
The costs of climate change impacts worldwide are expected to soar over the coming decades
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

Leading scientists and economists call for post-pandemic recovery efforts to address climate adaptation and Covid-19

Is the world paying enough attention to worsening climate risks? The answer, according to thousands of top scientists who fear leaders are failing to learn lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic, is a resounding...

To continue reading...

More on Climate change

More news