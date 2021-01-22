'The pandemic has shown how unprepared we are': Why the Covid-19 recovery must help economies bolster climate resilience
Leading scientists and economists call for post-pandemic recovery efforts to address climate adaptation and Covid-19
Is the world paying enough attention to worsening climate risks? The answer, according to thousands of top scientists who fear leaders are failing to learn lessons from the Covid-19 pandemic, is a resounding...
Natural remedy: Non-alcoholic spirits firm Seedlip unveils carbon neutral plan
EXCLUSIVE: UK firm announces string of new sustainability goals it hopes will help consumers connect with nature
The UK's oil and gas sector cannot sit back and leave net zero to other industries
If the oil and gas industry is serious about tackling climate change it must take responsibility for helping to fix it, writes the Oil and Gas Authority's Stuart Payne
Government urged to close Brexit loophole that allows export of UK plastic to poorer countries
Campaigners accuse Ministers of backtracking on environmental and election manifesto promises over alleged failure to match waste export policy with that of the EU