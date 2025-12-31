The best of BusinessGreen Intelligence in 2025

clock • 4 min read
The best of BusinessGreen Intelligence in 2025

From the Earthshot Prize's rebrand and Polestar's focus on 'boring stuff' to using birdsong in nature restoration - here are 10 of the top features from BusinessGreen Intelligence in 2025

The low carbon economy may have endured its fair share of headwinds in 2025 - be it President Trump's return to the White House, international trade wars and geopolitical tensions, or the fractured political...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Business Green

View profile
More from Business Green

COP30 will redefine forest finance - here's what companies need to know

Carbon markets are the backbone of a low-carbon future - but only if governments seize this opportunity

More on Climate change

'We are living in extraordinary times': Met Office says 2025 could break UK temperature record
Climate change

'We are living in extraordinary times': Met Office says 2025 could break UK temperature record

This year looks set to be one of - if not the - hottest since records began in the UK, which Met Office says should come as ‘no surprise’ given rate of warming in recent years

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 23 December 2025 • 3 min read
Global Briefing: Spain to open national network of extreme heat shelters
Climate change

Global Briefing: Spain to open national network of extreme heat shelters

Government moves to tackle extreme heat, as Canada introduces new methane rules and the UK looks to support South African clean energy investment

James Murray
James Murray
clock 19 December 2025 • 6 min read
UK Green Business Awards 2026 joins London Climate Action Week
Climate change

UK Green Business Awards 2026 joins London Climate Action Week

Date for UK Green Business Awards to shift to June 24th, allowing annual celebration of the best of Britain's green economy to form part of flagship London Climate Action Week

BusinessGreen staff
BusinessGreen staff
clock 19 December 2025 • 2 min read