Government urged to close Brexit loophole that allows export of UK plastic to poorer countries

Campaigners accuse Ministers of backtracking on environmental and election manifesto promises over alleged failure to match waste export policy with that of the EU

The government has been accused of breaking its promise to maintain or improve environmental standards post-Brexit after failing to match a new EU ban on the export of plastic waste to emerging economies.

Television presenter Chris Packham, plastic campaigner Sian Sutherland, and more than 20 cross-party peers and MPs have today called on the government to emulate a new EU law and introduce an outright ban on the export of unsorted and contaminated plastic waste to non-OECD countries.

In an open letter published this morning, the politicians, scientists, and environmental campaigners argued the government's acceptance of weaker plastic controls than the EU sets "a dangerous precedent" that will undermine the government's claim to be a climate leader ahead of the COP26 Climate Summit it is set to co-host this autumn.

"Leaving the EU was touted as Britain's opportunity to set itself apart on the world stage as an environmental leader," they wrote. "This was supposed to be a green Brexit, but the actions of the government thus far suggest otherwise. As the host nation of COP26 later this year - the world's biggest climate action summit - the government must ensure it leads from the front on environmental policy."

While a law banning unsorted and contaminated plastic waste being shipped to non-OECD countries came into force across the EU earlier this month, the Conservative government is yet to fulfil its 2019 campaign promise to ban the practice.

The Environment Bill currently making its way through parliament does include a commitment to introduce a ban on the export of plastic waste to non-OECD countries, but the UK is currently operating on a "prior informed consent" policy, where importing countries can decide whether to accept or refuse plastic waste.

The campaigners' appeal comes a week after global waste trade watchdog Basel Action Network accused the UK government of adopting "a far weaker stance with respect to human rights and environmental protection" than the EU on waste exports, despite having time to prepare an approach that matched the bloc's new regulations.

"The UK has had almost two years to transpose the EU plastic waste export ban into UK law," BAN executive director Jim Puckett said in a statement on 12 January. "We had assumed the UK would at least follow the EU, and so it is a shock to find out now that instead they chose to have a far weaker control procedure which can still permit exports of contaminated and difficult to recycle plastics to developing countries all over the world."

In response to the criticism , a spokesperson from the Department of Environment, Food and Rural Affairs said the UK government was a "global leader in tackling plastic pollution and is committed to clamping down on illegal waste exports".

"We have pledged to ban the export of all plastic waste to non-OECD countries and to introduce tougher controls on waste exports, including mandatory electronic waste tracking which will make it harder for criminals to obtain and export waste illegally," they said.

But the campaigners said more action was needed from the UK, which exports two-thirds of its plastic waste and is the second largest per capital producer of plastic in the world. Both the global climate and local communities suffer when plastic waste is shipped to countries that lack adequate recycling infrastructure, which ultimately leads to waste being burned, buried, or finding its way into waterways.

"With COP26 right around the corner, now is the time for Britain to show the world it means business when it comes to tackling the pressing issues of plastic pollution and climate change, but we will never truly combat the plastic crisis if we continue to hide our guilt in other people's back yards," said letter signatory and cofounder of campaign group A Plastic Planet, Sian Sutherland.

The letter comes in the same week as the government rejected an amendment to the Trade Bill that would have given MPs a final say over whether or not to approve new trade deals, fuelling fears Ministers could ink agreements that allow for the import of products produced under lower environmental standards than those in place in the UK.