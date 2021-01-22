The UK's oil and gas sector cannot sit back and leave net zero to other industries

  • Stuart Payne, Oil and Gas Authority
  • LinkedIn  
0 Comments

If the oil and gas industry is serious about tackling climate change it must take responsibility for helping to fix it, writes the Oil and Gas Authority's Stuart Payne

They may be unfashionable concepts in these current fractured times, but vision, hard work and collaboration beat conspiracy and division every time, whether the challenge is distributing the vaccine for...

To continue reading...

More on Energy

More news