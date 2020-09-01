Heatwave deaths prompt renewed calls for robust UK heat risk plan
Government accused of 'missed opportunity' to prevent deaths during recent August heatwave in England and Wales
The government has been urged draw up a robust 'National Heat Risk Strategy' to tackle the growing threat hot weather is posing to the UK's buildings, infrastructure, and public health, following estimates...
More news
Net Zero Now Hub
Delivered in partnership with ENGIE, the Net Zero Now Hub brings you all the latest news and analysis on the policies, technologies, and practices that are driving the net zero transition
BusinessGreen debuts revamped Net Zero Now Hub
New look Net Zero Now Hub launched in partnership with ENGIE ahead of upcoming Net Zero Festival
Boston Consulting Group sets sights on net zero emissions by 2030
Global consultancy giant vows to take 'significant action' to slash its emissions, as it reveals $400m plan to help support the net zero transition
Gravitricity starts assembling £1m Edinburgh energy storage system
Innovative energy storage system is designed to harness gravity and weights to provide grid balancing services