'Consistent and steadfast': How the world's renewable power capacity grew almost 700GW in 2025

As conflict in the Middle East drives the world to the brink of an era-defining energy crisis, sustained clean energy growth continues to make the case for renewables with 'brutal clarity'
Could the global renewables boom throw the global economy a lifeline, as it braces for the potentially disastrous energy market turbulence triggered by the Iran War? Fears are growing that even if President...
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