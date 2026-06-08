Green Alliance confirms Mike Davis as new CEO

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 2 min read
Green Alliance confirms Mike Davis as new CEO

Former head of Global Witness to take up the reins at leading green policy think tank

Green Alliance has today announced Mike Davis is to take up the post as CEO of the influential think tank from this September. Davis will start at Green Alliance on 23rd September, following 23 years...

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