Green Alliance confirms Mike Davis as new CEO

Former head of Global Witness to take up the reins at leading green policy think tank
Green Alliance has today announced Mike Davis is to take up the post as CEO of the influential think tank from this September. Davis will start at Green Alliance on 23rd September, following 23 years...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis