China's energy emissions fell in 2025 as solar boom continued

Official data shows emissions from China's energy and industry inched down 0.3 per cent last year, driven by ongoing surge in clean power output
Carbon emissions from China's energy and industrial sectors dropped 0.3 per cent in 2025, likely marking the first time in history that surging clean energy growth has driven down greenhouse gas emissions...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis