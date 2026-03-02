China's energy emissions fell in 2025 as solar boom continued

Michael Holder
clock • 5 min read
Credit: iStock
Image:

Credit: iStock

Official data shows emissions from China's energy and industry inched down 0.3 per cent last year, driven by ongoing surge in clean power output

Carbon emissions from China's energy and industrial sectors dropped 0.3 per cent in 2025, likely marking the first time in history that surging clean energy growth has driven down greenhouse gas emissions...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Michael Holder
Author spotlight

Michael Holder

Editor

View profile
More from Michael Holder

Landfill to lettuce: 'World first' landfill gas-powered veg growing dome unveiled in Wiltshire

'Charging ahead': Data shows UK now has 'considerably more' EV chargers than petrol pumps

More on Energy

'No longer fit for purpose': Investor group urges GHG Protocol to revamp Scope 2 guidance
Energy

'No longer fit for purpose': Investor group urges GHG Protocol to revamp Scope 2 guidance

Investors with more than $1.2tr in assets urge influential standard setter to ensure emissions reporting guidance better reflects changing nature of clean energy supplies

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 02 March 2026 • 4 min read
Forestry England and GB Energy to explore potential for woodland solar and wind projects
Energy

Forestry England and GB Energy to explore potential for woodland solar and wind projects

Joint venture deal could see England's 'greatest natural assets' host renewable energy projects

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 28 February 2026 • 3 min read
Engie agrees £10.5bn deal to buy UK Power Networks
Energy

Engie agrees £10.5bn deal to buy UK Power Networks

French energy giant announces deal to acquire UK's largest electricity distribution company

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 27 February 2026 • 3 min read