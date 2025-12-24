The launch of the Just Transition Mechanism at COP30 provides political momentum - but momentum alone will not deliver the financing required, writes LSE's Sangeeth Selvaraju
At COP30 in Belém, the launch of the Just Transition Mechanism marked a significant milestone in global climate diplomacy. For the first time, world leaders explicitly acknowledged that the transition...
To continue reading this article...
Join BusinessGreen
In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:
- Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
- Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
- Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis