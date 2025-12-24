How a national environmental farm baseline could boost carbon and nature markets

clock • 3 min read

By creating a trusted baseline, we can transform farmland into an investable asset through attracting both public and private investment and unlocking access to carbon and nature markets, writes IGD's Sarah Haynes

England's farmland is one of our greatest national assets, yet its true value remains largely untapped. By establishing a comprehensive, consistent national environmental farm baseline, we can unlock benefits...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

More on Management

How a national environmental farm baseline could boost carbon and nature markets
Management

How a national environmental farm baseline could boost carbon and nature markets

By creating a trusted baseline, we can transform farmland into an investable asset through attracting both public and private investment and unlocking access to carbon and nature markets, writes IGD's Sarah Haynes

Sarah Haynes, IGD
clock 24 December 2025 • 3 min read
Ember and New AutoMotive join forces to accelerate electrification drive
Management

Ember and New AutoMotive join forces to accelerate electrification drive

Pioneering green transport NGO to become part of a new group led by clean energy think tank Ember

Stuart Stone
Stuart Stone
clock 19 December 2025 • 2 min read
Morrisons overhauls climate targets, sets sights on net zero by 2050
Management

Morrisons overhauls climate targets, sets sights on net zero by 2050

Supermarket chain delays original net zero goal by 15 years but expands scope of target to cover entire value chain

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 15 December 2025 • 2 min read