The biggest climate stories often aren't labelled 'climate' - so newsrooms miss them

clock • 5 min read
Credit: Kirsty O'Connor / Treasury
Image:

Credit: Kirsty O'Connor / Treasury

Last week's Budget provided a perfect example of how the mainstream media has a huge blindspot when it comes to the climate crisis and the policies that are shaping it

Rachel Reeves did not deliver a climate focused budget on November 26 2025. The Chancellor's statement was framed around growth, productivity and the cost of living. Climate change and net zero were not...

The biggest climate stories often aren't labelled 'climate' - so newsrooms miss them
The biggest climate stories often aren't labelled 'climate' - so newsrooms miss them

Last week's Budget provided a perfect example of how the mainstream media has a huge blindspot when it comes to the climate crisis and the policies that are shaping it

Doug Specht, University of Westminster - The Conversation
clock 03 December 2025 • 5 min read
Good COP or bad COP? Weighing up the Belém Summit's successes and failures

COP30 may not have delivered the outcome climate science shows the world needs, but it demonstrated that the multilateral UN Paris Agreement process is alive, writes Corporate Leaders Group UK director Bev Cornaby

Bev Cornaby, Corporate Leaders Group UK.
clock 27 November 2025 • 6 min read
Here's how Britain's new energy flexibility market facilitator can force order and cut bills

The flexibility Market Facilitator has the potential to become a cornerstone of our modern energy system - but potential is not enough, writes Labour MP and ADE vice president James Naish MP

James Naish MP
clock 27 November 2025 • 3 min read