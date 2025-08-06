Study: Global businesses ramp up sustainable supply chain efforts

clock • 3 min read
Study: Global businesses ramp up sustainable supply chain efforts

EcoVadis' Global Supply Chain Sustainability Risk and Performance Index shows 167 per cent increase in corporate sustainability ratings over the past five years

Business are stepping up efforts to improve the environmental, social, and ethical performance of their supply chains, with the number of sustainability ratings conducted globally growing 167 per cent...

To continue reading this article...

Join BusinessGreen

In just a few clicks you can start your free BusinessGreen Lite membership for 12 months, providing you access to:

  • Three complimentary articles per month covering the latest real-time news, analysis, and opinion from Europe’s leading source of information on the Green economy and business
  • Receive important and breaking news stories via our daily news alert
  • Our weekly newsletter with the best of the week’s green business news and analysis

Join now

 

Already a BusinessGreen member?

Login

Author spotlight

Amber Rolt

View profile
More from Amber Rolt

'Protect the Peanut Plan': Mars invests $5m to enhance climate resilience of key crop

'Disclosure dividend': Study shows how acting on climate data can deliver up to $21 for every $1 invested

More on Management

Study: Global businesses ramp up sustainable supply chain efforts
Management

Study: Global businesses ramp up sustainable supply chain efforts

EcoVadis' Global Supply Chain Sustainability Risk and Performance Index shows 167 per cent increase in corporate sustainability ratings over the past five years

Amber Rolt
clock 06 August 2025 • 3 min read
'Bold progress': Mitie slashes Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 22 per cent
Management

'Bold progress': Mitie slashes Scope 1 and 2 emissions by 22 per cent

Headline achievements from last financial year include cutting Scope 1 and 2 emissions by more than a fifth and delivering a vehicle fleet that is now 74 per cent electric

Amber Rolt
clock 05 August 2025 • 2 min read
Women in Net Zero: New UK professionals network unveils founding board members
Management

Women in Net Zero: New UK professionals network unveils founding board members

New initiative chaired by Mel Andrews aims to empower women enabling the UK's transition to net zero

Amber Rolt
clock 30 July 2025 • 2 min read