Net Zero Commodities Podcast: Hydrogen and the net zero transition

PODCAST: BusinessGreen's James Murray chats to Wood Mackenzie's Flor De la Cruz about the role for hydrogen in the net zero transition

Hosted in association with Wood Mackenzie, in this podcast BusinessGreen's James Murray chats to Flor De la Cruz, senior research analyst for hydrogen and emerging technologies at the consultancy firm, about the growing role for hydrogen in the net zero transition.

You can listen to the podcast, hosted in association with WoodMackenzie, on iTunesSoundCloud and Spotify, or by pressing play below. 

This podcast is sponsored by Wood Mackenzie.

 

