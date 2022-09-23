Net Zero Festival: Schroders' Maria Teresa Zappia on investing in nature-based solutions

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

VIDEO: Asset manager's chief impact and blended finance officer - and deputy CEO of BlueOrchard - chats to BusinessGreen's James Murray ahead of the Net Zero Festival

Maria Teresa Zappia is chief impact and blended finance officer at Schroders, UK-based investor which manages over £773bn of assets on behalf of institutional and retail investors, financial institutions and high-net-worth clients from around the world.

In addition, Zappia is the deputy CEO of BlueOrchard, the microfinance specialist in which Schroders holds a majority stake. 

Sitting down recently for a chat with BusinessGreen editor-in-chief James Murray ahead of the upcoming Net Zero Festival, Zappia offers her take on the growing investment market for nature-based solutions, what it means in practice to invest in forestry and nature restoration projects, and how Schroders plans to continue growing and scaling up its interests in this critical area in support of net zero.

The conversation can be watched above.

Schroders is a partner of the Net Zero Festival.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

