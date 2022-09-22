Study: Renewables make record contribution to global grids

Wind and solar projects combined to meet more than a tenth of global electricity demand for the first time in 2022, according to the latest Power Transition Trends report from BloombergNEF (BNEF).

The report from the influential analyst firm, which was released yesterday at the United Nations Climate Action: Race to Zero and Resilience Forum in New York, confirmed that clean energy continues to play an increasingly dominant role in the global energy market.

It confirmed that during every year since 2017, wind and solar have accounted for the majority of new power-generating capacity added to global grids, and last year renewables accounted for a record three quarters of the 364GW of new capacity that came online. When hydropower, nuclear, and other forms of clean energy technologies were included, zero-carbon power accounted for 85 per cent of all new capacity added.

As such, 39 per cent of all power generated globally in 2021 was carbon free, with hydro and nuclear projects meeting just over one quarter of the world's electricity needs and wind and solar adding a further 10.5 per cent.

"Renewables are now the default choice for most countries looking to add or even replace power-generating capacity," said Luiza Demôro, head of energy transitions at BloombergNEF. "This is no longer due to mandates or subsidies, but simply because these technologies are more often the most cost-competitive."

The report also highlighted that solar "continued to expand at a particularly fierce pace in 2021", both in terms of new capacity additions and its presence in new markets.

Solar represented half of all global capacity added last year, at 182GW, with the report also confirming its contribution to global grids topped 1,000TWh for the first time.

Solar has also become "essentially ubiquitous", BNEF said. In nearly half of all countries tracked by BNEF where some capacity was added, solar was the top choice in terms of volume. According to the report, at least 112 countries now have at least one megawatt of solar capacity installed.

However, the report also revealed that overall electricity demand, generation from coal-fired power plants, and emissions all surged in 2021, as the global economy regained its footing following the Covid-19 pandemic.

"New spikes in coal generation are a troubling sign for the economy, our health, and the fight against climate change," said Michael Bloomberg, UN Secretary General's special envoy for climate ambition and solutions, and founder of Bloomberg LP and Bloomberg Philanthropies. "This report should be a rallying cry to leaders around the world that the transition to clean energy requires bigger and bolder actions, including actions that empower nations that have contributed the least to climate change - but bear many of its worst consequences - to make progress tackling it."

BNEF warned that despite the "incredible inroads" renewables have made, there is still "enormous work" to be done if the the power system is to deliver a decarbonisation trajectory in line with global climate goals.

As the global economy recovers from the Covid-19 pandemic, electricity demand surged 5.6 per cent year-on-year, which according to BNEF has put new strains on existing infrastructure and fossil fuel supply chains.

Lower-than-expected generation from hydro plants and higher natural gas prices also helped revive coal-fired power in a number of markets, BNEF said.

Generation from coal plants set fresh records last year by jumping 8.5 per cent on 2020 levels to 9,600TWh. According to BNEF, more than 85 per cent of that generation came from 10 countries, with China, India, and the US together accounting for 72 per cent of the market.

Meanwhile, the report also found that countries continued to complete constructions of new coal plants in 2021, and coal still accounts for the single largest share of global capacity at 27 per cent.

However, BNEF identified "one small bright spot", highlighting how the speed at which new coal capacity is being added to the grid is slowing. Just 13GW of new coal-fired capacity was completed in 2021, down from 31GW in 2020 and 83GW in 2012.

Yet despite the slow down in dvelopment, the report found there was still a seven per cent spike in global CO2 emissions from the power sector in 2021, compared to 2020. As such power sector emissions set a new high of 13,600 mega tons of CO2, BNEF estimated.

"It was a year of highs and highs, for the best and worst reasons," said Ethan Zindler, head of Americas at BNEF. "Renewables grew very fast, but coal's comeback and the fact that countries - including those that have pledged to achieve net-zero emissions - continue building coal is really disconcerting."