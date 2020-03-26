schroders
Schroders: Climate change key topic as investors embrace sustainable investment
Scepticism about the value of sustainable investment is declining worldwide, data from asset management giant's latest survey shows
'This is a big deal': Moody's snaps up share in climate risk data firm Four Twenty Seven
Credit ratings giant said it wants to 'advance global standards for assessing environmental and climate risk factors'
Schroders: Progress on climate and clean energy stalling despite net zero pledges
Global investment giant warns at current rate the world is on course for 3.8C of warming by the end of the century
Schroders forecasts slowdown in global warming - but it's not time to celebrate yet
Surge in public concern over climate change and spike in electric vehicle sales, but fossil fuel investment remains a headache