In the third episode of our Net Zero Innovate podcast, hosted in association with Panasonic, BusinessGreen editor in chief James Murray spoke to Zoisa North-Bond, CEO of Octopus Energy Generation, about the firm's aims to disrupt the renewables market with innovative business models and smart technologies, such as its hugely exciting Kraken grid platform.

Also in the podcast, the BusinessGreen team rounds up all the latest exciting developments in the world of clean tech and green innovative thinking, taking in biotech gene editing, repurposing EV batteries, and a visit to a small Danish town at the vanguard of energy efficiency technologies.

A video recording of the podcast can be watched above.

Or, you can also listen to the Net Zero Innovate Podcast on iTunes, SoundCloud, Spotify, and by pressing play below.

The Net Zero Innovate Podcast forms part of the Net Zero Innovate Hub, which is supported by Panasonic.