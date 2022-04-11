NatWest launches £1.5m climate training programme for 16,000 staff

NatWest has teamed up with the University of Edinburgh to launch a new £1.5m climate education programme aimed at boosting the green financial expertise of thousands of the bank's employees to help enhance their advice to its business customers on the net zero transition.

The three-year programme aims to train up more than 16,000 NatWest relationship managers and other staff working with business clients in order to help identify opportunities created by the UK's burgeoning net zero economy, while also offering corporate sustainability advice, the bank said.

Experts from the University of Edinburgh's Centre for Business, Climate Change and Sustainability will work alongside NatWest's business banking specialists to deliver the 12-week online courses to the bank's staff through to 2024, according to the firm.

NatWest said it would work with the University to develop training, tools and content to support greater climate education and awareness, which would in turn help staff to engage in climate conversations both within the bank and with business customers.

James Close, head of climate change at NatWest Group, said climate education was central to the bank delivering on its net zero ambitions. He added that feedback from participants in NatWest climate training programmes to date had been positive, with some participants stating that it had made them more aware of the bank's climate efforts.

"In the next three years we will continue to improve the climate capability of the bank through co-delivery of a robust and specifically tailored programme of education," he said. "This specialist training will provide the confidence for colleagues to step into climate conversations both within the bank and with customers. Increased knowledge will empower bank colleagues to help businesses across sectors roll out effective and credible transition plans as the UK heads towards a low carbon economy."

This partnership builds on previous collaborations between the University of Edinburgh and NatWest, and will also see the rollout of sector-specific climate training programmes across commercial real estate, retail and leisure and manufacturing, the bank explained.

The University and NatWest plan to work with real estate experts Cushman and Wakefield on developing its real estate training; Circuthon Consulting, Helen Chambers Consulting and My Little Green Wardrobe to provide retail and leisure specialist training; and with the Warwick Manufacturing Group at Warwick University to deliver manufacturing specialist training.

Wendy Loretto, dean of the University of Edinburgh Business School, said the partnership with NatWest offered the opportunity to ensure the institution was at the forefront of supporting businesses in their transition to net zero.

"COP26 highlighted just how integral businesses are in this climate crisis, and collaborations such as this mark the great responsibility business schools have in ensuring their research translates to effective change," she said. "This partnership gives us the opportunity to ensure we are at the forefront of such change."