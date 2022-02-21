NatWest tightens fossil fuel financing rules as it ups green lending to £17.5bn

NatWest has further restricted its lending to oil and gas firms, after a year which saw it ramp up its climate and sustainability funding and financing to £17.5bn.

In what it claims to be its most extensive climate-related risk disclosure date in line with the guidelines of the Taskforce on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFDs), NatWest Group set out a host of new goals and tighter lending policies for fossil fuel firms late last week in support of its goal to halve financed emissions by the end of the decade.

As of January 2022, the bank said it would only continue to support upstream oil and gas companies where the majority of assets - both onshore and offshore - being financed are based in the UK, and, where those firms report the overall emissions of the assets they operate by end of 2023.

It follows a year in which NatWest's lending to oil and gas companies fell by 21 per cent from £4.1bn in 2020 to £3.25bn in 2021. Oil and gas lending now makes up just 0.7 per cent of the bank's overall lending, it said.

The move comes in the wake of NatWest's decision late last year to fully phase-out coal lending by 2024 in the UK and globally by 2030, as part of the bank's target to achieve net zero emissions across its operations and financing by 2050.

In addition, the bank also published an updated climate analysis of its fossil fuel customers, including oil and gas majors and firms with more than 15 per cent of their activities related to mining, generating power from and trading coal engaged in mining, power generation and trading.

NatWest said it had identified firms worth £1.4bn of its financing required a ‘Climate Transition Plan' in order to ensure alignment with the Paris Agreement, and that as a result of these findings it had opted to retain £500m of its lending to these businesses.

NatWest Group CEO Alison Rose said the bank was enhancing its fossil fuel lending policies in recognition of the significant climate, environmental and social risks associated with fossil fuel firms.

"Finance is a key enabler in the drive to net zero and we are acting to ensure that we are helping to end the most harmful activity while championing climate solutions and accelerating the speed of transition to the zero-carbon economy," she said.

The new update also confirms that the bank increased its climate and sustainability funding and financing to £17.5bn last year, up from £12bn in 2020, as part of its goal to leverage £100bn into green economy activities by 2025.

Specifically, NatWest said it had lent £728m in green mortgages to retail customers to date, helping to increase the energy efficiency rating of the retail mortgages in its loan book from 36 per cent at EPC rating A-C equivalent in 2020, up to to 38 per cent in 2021.

In addition, the bank confirmed it has submitted its climate goals for evaluation by the Science-Based Targets Initiative, with the company seeking to halve its Scope 3 value chain emissions by 2030 on the pathway to net zero by 2050 "primarily by supporting its customers to transition to the low carbon economy".

Within its own operations, during 2021 the bank reduced its own direct operational carbon footprint by 46 per cent against a 2019 baseline, as well as increasing its renewable electricity consumption to 97 per cent of its total electricity use.

Rose said NatWest planned to further develop its climate transition plans in the coming year and beyond. "Our aim in 2022 is to put our customers at the heart of our climate approach, supporting them with practical tools, support and financing to support with the transition," she said. "As one of the UK's biggest banks and the largest lender to business, we have both the ability and the responsibility to support our customers take reduce their carbon emissions."

