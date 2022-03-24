NatWest to put 'Say on Climate' resolution to shareholders at AGM

NatWest Group will ask shareholders to give their support to its climate strategy at the company's AGM next month, it has confirmed.

The banking group has informed its shareholders they will have the opportunity to have a 'Say on Climate' via its first climate resolution, as the company moves to "promote transparency about its climate ambitions and strategic direction" and obtain feedback which will help it to shape its future climate transition planning, execution, and reporting.

"Tackling climate change is a key strategic priority for NatWest Group," said NatWest Group's chief executive Alison Rose. "It is also near the top of the agenda for many of our shareholders, and we want to work with all of our stakeholders to help shape our future planning, execution, and reporting on climate."

Rose said the decision to ask shareholders for backing followed a series of climate actions previously announced by the bank. "We have already set out bold targets to help tackle climate change and to support the UK economy's transition to net zero," she said. "We believe being transparent about our progress is vital, which is why we have decided to give our shareholders this say on climate."

If the resolution is passed next month, the bank will publish a transition plan and annual progress reports tracking efforts to deliver on its plan.

NatWest Group has committed to cut the climate impact of its financing in half by 2030 and become a net zero bank by 2050, primarily by supporting its customers to transition to a low carbon economy. The bank is also a signatory of the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi), and has recently submitted emissions intensity and sector-specific targets for 2030 to the SBTi for validation.

In addition, NatWest Group has pledged to deliver £100bn climate and sustainability funding and financing by 2025.

The move comes just days after rival bank Barclays similarly published an updated climate plan ahead of its own 'say on climate' shareholder vote.

The news also comes as Dutch financial services firm ING Group said it would no longer finance new oil and gas projects. The move makes ING the biggest bank to date to make such a commitment, but it has stopped short of divesting from existing fossil fuel projects.

Speaking to Reuters, the bank's global head of energy, Michiel de Haan, said: "Decarbonisation of the energy system... is of almost existential importance, but so is affordable energy and reliable supply of energy. We can make the decision to discontinue our involvement in new greenfields, but we (will) continue our existing involvement in oil and gas across the world because we need to meet those other two targets."

The company said it would now increase new financing for renewable energy by 50 per cent by the end of 2025, and no longer provide dedicated financing to new oil and gas fields.