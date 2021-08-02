NatWest Group has exceeded its £20bn sustainable funding and financing target for 2021 six months early, today revealing it has delivered £9.5bn in green funding over the past six months.

The release of the bank's first half-year disclosure on climate, environmental, social, and governance (ESG), and purpose targets confirmed the group exceeded its target to mobilise £20bn in sustainable financing in 2020/21 well ahead of schedule, while also reducing its lending to sectors with high climate-related risk impacts by £600m.

The bank has pledged to support its customers' decarbonisation journeys through sustainable funding and financing and committed to make its financed emissions net zero by 2050, in line with the Paris Agreement.

"At NatWest Group, we are helping to accelerate the speed of the transition to a low carbon economy by working with and helping our customers to deliver climate-friendly projects and solutions," said James Close, director of Climate Change at NatWest Group.

"We are pleased to have met our target to provide £20 billion of climate and sustainable funding and financing to our customers six months early - demonstrating the appetite and pace of the transition.

"We are proud to be the banking sponsor of the COP26 climate summit and will continue to encourage the necessary action and pace of change needed to decarbonise the economy by working across the financial services sector to raise ambition and with our customers to support their transition."

The £9.5bn of sustainable funding and financing comprised £6.3bn through the NatWest Markets division, £2.5bn from Commercial Banking, and £600m from RBS International. The report also disclosed that the bank's exposure to the oil and gas sector decreased by £700m in the first half of 2021 to £3.5bn.

In addition, the banking group said it completed £431m of Green Mortgages in the first half of the year as part of its aim to encourage customers to reduce their carbon emissions through a range of products and financed companies. It also highlighted its support for Zenobe Energy, one of the UK's largest owners and operators of battery storage, which is working to provide electrical vehicle batteries to 100 buses across the UK.

NatWest, which is a commercial partner of the COP26 Climate Summit, joined the Net Zero Banking Alliance earlier this year that is committed to reaching net zero in all operations and financed emissions by 2050. NatWest previously achieved net zero in its own operations last year.

