Net Zero Festival: Net zero or not zero? How to deliver credible targets

BusinessGreen staff
clock • 1 min read

VIDEO: Climate Analytics CEO Bill Hare, ShareAction CEO Catherine Howarth, CDP CEO Paul Simpson, and Nomad Foods CEO Stefan Descheemaeker discuss how to avoid greenwash at the Net Zero Festival

With major net zero commitments being announced on a daily basis, how can we ensure that businesses deliver on their net zero promises? How can we prevent the net zero agenda from being highjacked by greenwash?

With climate campaigners including Greta Thunberg having questioned the very notion of 'net zero', the credibiliy of corporate climate targets is a hugely pressing issue for the green economy - and one which a host of leading experts sought to tackle during a fascinating discussion at BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Festival.

Taking part were Climate Analytics CEO Bill Hare, ShareAction CEO Catherine Howarth, CDP CEO Paul Simpson, and Nomad Foods CEO Stefan Descheemaeker. their discussion, which was chaired by broadcaster Gavin Esler, can be watched in full again above.

All of the panel debates, keynote speeches, and presentations from the Net Zero Festival - which took place over three days from 29 September 2021 featuring hundreds of top speakers from business, politics and academia - are now available to watch again on demand by signing up for free on the Net Zero Festival website.

Related Topics

BusinessGreen staff
Author spotlight

BusinessGreen staff

View profile
More from BusinessGreen staff

Electrifying home heating is a no-regrets option for Britain

Banking on the stability of nature

Most read
01

Net Zero Festival: Alex Steffen on why the climate crisis isn't taken seriously enough

08 October 2021 • 1 min read
02

Why Ford is bullish on domestic EV manufacturing

08 October 2021 • 4 min read
03

'We can't wait decades to see progress': Mars targets net zero for value chain by 2050

05 October 2021 • 4 min read
04

Making building green: Reducing embodied carbon in the built environment

07 October 2021 • 3 min read
05

'Build back beaver': Boris Johnson touts offshore wind and rewilding as key to 'levelling up' agenda

06 October 2021 • 6 min read

More on Net Zero Now

Financial firms representing £4.5tr in assets have signed the letter to the government today
Legislation

Make net zero strategies a mandatory requirement, UK firms urge government

BT, Tesco, Aviva, Santander, and Mitie among those calling on government to make net zero disclosure a mandatory requirement for large firms

Michael Holder
Michael Holder
clock 11 October 2021 • 5 min read
'Encouraging step': Microsoft responds to shareholder resolution with plan to boost access to repair services
Management

'Encouraging step': Microsoft responds to shareholder resolution with plan to boost access to repair services

In response to a shareholder resolution from As You Sow, Microsoft promise to explore how to facilitate better access to repair services for its devices

Bea Tridimas
clock 11 October 2021 • 2 min read
Papua New Guinea's rainforest in under threat from the palm oil industry | Credit: Global Witness
Supply chain

Palm oil in top brands' products linked to rainforest destruction in Papua New Guinea, investigation finds

Global Witness investigation finds slew of big brands and global financiers are directly or indirectly linked to human rights abuses and destruction of critical carbon sinks in Papua New Guinea

Cecilia Keating
Cecilia Keating
clock 08 October 2021 • 4 min read