Net Zero Festival: Net zero or not zero? How to deliver credible targets

With major net zero commitments being announced on a daily basis, how can we ensure that businesses deliver on their net zero promises? How can we prevent the net zero agenda from being highjacked by greenwash?

With climate campaigners including Greta Thunberg having questioned the very notion of 'net zero', the credibiliy of corporate climate targets is a hugely pressing issue for the green economy - and one which a host of leading experts sought to tackle during a fascinating discussion at BusinessGreen's recent Net Zero Festival.

Taking part were Climate Analytics CEO Bill Hare, ShareAction CEO Catherine Howarth, CDP CEO Paul Simpson, and Nomad Foods CEO Stefan Descheemaeker. their discussion, which was chaired by broadcaster Gavin Esler, can be watched in full again above.