'We must find ways to do it better': Virgin Atlantic unveils CO2 reduction targets for 2030 and 2040

Virgin Atlantic has announced a string of new emissions reduction targets, pledging to deliver a 15 per cent net reduction in total CO2 emissions by 2030 and a 40 per cent cut 10 years later, against a 2019 baseline.

In a statement positioning itself as a "sustainability leader" for the aviation industry, the airline said its new targets established a "clear pathway" for its business to reach net zero emissions by 2050.

The company also pledged to achieve a 15 per cent reduction in CO2 per revenue tonne km (CO2/RTK) - its in-house efficiency metric, which measures how much carbon is produced per volume of passengers or freight transported - by 2026, also against a 2019 baseline.

Virgin Atlantic said it had achieved an 18 per cent emission reduction in fleet carbon emissions against its emissions intensity metric between 2007 and 2019, largely by investing in cleaner aircraft.

The targets come less than a week after the Air Transport Action Group, a coalition of some of the world's largest airlines, including Virgin Atlantic, British Airways, Ryanair, and EasyJet, pledged to reach net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

Virgin Atlantic stressed there were "social and economic benefits of long-haul travel" but said it recognised that it "must find ways to do it better".

A ranking of European airlines' emissions produced last year by green NGO Transport and Environment placed Virgin Atlantic in ninth place, calculating the airline had produced 4.15 metric tonnes of CO2 in 2019.

Virgin Atlantic CEO Shai Weiss said airlines had a "pivotal role to play in protecting the planet" while helping to connect people and boosting global trade.

"For more than a decade we've been leading the way in the decarbonisation of the aviation industry, and now as we emerge from the Covid-19 pandemic we have a unique opportunity to ensure we return to the skies more sustainably," he said. "The carbon targets outlined today will help us achieve this as we work tirelessly on our mission to reach net zero emissions by 2050".

In order to slash its emissions over the coming decade, the airline said it planned to seed, support, and adopt breakthrough technologies that could reduce the climate impact of aviation.

It has pledged to source 10 per cent of its fuel from sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) by 2030 and said it was working with its long-term partner, US clean jet fuel company LanzaTech, on plans to commission the UK's first SAF plant by 2025.

Virgin Atlantic also said it was working to accelerate the use of direct air capture of CO2 with partners Storegga Geotechnologies and Carbon Engineering and had recently partnered with Vertical Aerospace to launch the first electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) short haul aviation network in the UK.

In response to a query from BusinessGreen about how much the firm's 2050 net zero target would rely on absolute reductions versus purchases of carbon offsets, a company spokesperson said the final balance would be contingent on a number of factors.

"This split will depend on the successful commercialisation of the SAF industry, direct air capture and other new technologies," they said. "Virgin Atlantic has long recognised the importance of these activities and the need to encourage new production with the regulatory environment to help the airline and the industry in achieving net zero. "

Weiss stressed Virgin was working with a range of industry and government stakeholders to ramp up supply and demand of technologies and fuels that could decarbonise aviation.

"Aviation is a truly global industry, and we can't tackle this on our own," he said. "That's why we're continuing to work closely with the UK's Jet Zero Council and Sustainable Aviation, as well as aligning with innovation and technology partners across the industry and beyond. There is a long road ahead, but we're committed to pioneering change and being transparent on our progress, on our way to a low carbon future."