ShareAction
Shareholders pressure Barclays to roll back fossil fuel financing
Shareholders worth more than £100bn are calling on Barclays to phase out the provision of financial services to energy firms that remain unaligned with the Paris Agreement
'Use your influence': Climate Action 100+ investors urged to step up lobbying efforts
Investors initiative backed by $33tr of assets urged to step up its transparency and campaigning to push for bolder business climate action
Are businesses matching green efforts with climate-safe staff pensions?
Only a small number of FTSE 100 firms' pension schemes have shifted their investment approach to take account of climate-related risks, ShareAction research finds
'Good news for both investors and the planet': BP pledges to deliver Paris Agreement consistent strategy
Oil giant backs sweeping resolution calling for bolder climate strategy, as Shell completes latest electric vehicle charging acquisition
Poll: Top UK firms eye brand value from boosting climate risk disclosure
Carbon Trust survey of top 100 companies finds two-thirds plan to disclose climate risks in 2019, yet many investors are still failing to push for action
ESG screening boosts stock market performance, research finds
Assessing companies using environmental social governance criteria can positively impact investment returns, asset manager Amundi finds
Study: Nearly 90 per cent of pension savings not accounting for climate risks
Assessment of world's 100 largest pension funds finds only 13 per cent have been assessed for their exposure to climate-related risks
Pensions: Government beefs up climate risk obligations
New DWP regulations will require pension fund trustees to explain approach to ESG and climate risk factors in investment decisions
Investors target big name firms as they prepare to do battle on climate
Series of interventions this week from investors boasting more than $1tr of assets under management hope to put climate change top of the agenda in corporate boardrooms
Report: BP and Shell 'cautious and unconvincing' on climate risk
ShareAction argues millions of pension savers' savings are on the line due to Shell and BP's failure to grasp pace of technological and economic change
Thespians demand fossil-free performance from pension provider
Host of UK stars, including actors Mark Rylance and Zoë Wanamaker, call on pension provider for British actors' union to create a low-carbon fund for performers
Investors urged to push banks for support on low carbon transition
ShareAction report calls on investors to demand climate-credible business models in the banking sector to protect against climate risks