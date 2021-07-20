Stuart McLachlan is CEO of Anthesis, a global sustainability consultancy he co-founded in 2013 which has since grown to over 600 sustainability experts across several continents, with a client portfolio comprising a raft FTSE 100 and Fortune 500 companies.

A certified B-Corp which already boasts the largest group of sustainability experts globally, the company aims to become "the global market leader in making organisations more sustainable and more prosperous".

McLachlan himself has spent over 25 years developing businesses in the sustainability consulting and services space - including at leading consultancy WSP - and he believes that companies which manage their environmental and social performance have superior financial performance and create more value for their shareholders over the long term.

In a fascinating chat ahead of BusinessGreen's upcoming Net Zero Summit, McLachlan recently spoke to editor in chief James Murray about how his career began in the 1990s, and the rapidly growing interest in the sustainability agenda within corporates over the decades since, which he says has turned into a "fundamental change in ambition" over the last couple of years. The converstation can be watched at video above.

This article is part of BusinessGreen's Net Zero Innovate hub.

